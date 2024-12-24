Last week, a statement by Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei about Tehran’s debt to Syria stirred intense speculation and debate across diplomatic circles.

Baghaei remarked that “the new Syrian government will assume all of Syria's financial obligations to Iran” based on the principle of state succession following the fall of Bashar al Assad, a longtime Tehran ally, prompting questions about the future of Tehran’s relationship with Syria’s interim government.

Coupled with his comments on reopening Iran’s embassy in Syria once “the necessary conditions are met,” observers are trying to discern whether Iran’s rhetoric is a prelude to financial claims or a strategic manoeuvre to influence the new government in Damascus.

Iran claims that it has invested considerable amount in the past 12 years to prop up the former regime of Bashar al Assad with some Iranian officials claiming the figure could be more than $30 billion.

However, Baghaei dismissed these claims, stating that “the figures are… truly exaggerated.”

Similar claims of reparations have been made by Iranian officials in the past, most notably in 2020, when reformist former lawmaker Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh demanded that Syria must reimburse Tehran the billions of dollars spent during the war, emphasising that the funds came from public coffers and should be refunded.

Bahram Parsaei, another former member of parliament, echoed similar concerns in a social media post. “What is the fate of this huge amount?” he wrote in a post on December 7, a day before opposition forces entered Damascus.

While some view Tehran’s claims as a legitimate demand for reimbursement, others see them as a tactic to pressure the nascent interim government into negotiating terms favourable to Iranian interests before formal diplomatic ties are established.

“There is no doubt that the new Syrian government will have to take responsibility for all liabilities left behind by the previous Assad regime,” said Omair Anas, assistant professor of international relations at Ankara Yildirim Beyazit University.

“However, demanding these dues before the transition fully realised appears to be a message of disapproval regarding the events that led to Assad’s ouster,” he told TRT World, explaining that Iran is likely to establish new terms for repayment once it receives reassuring messages from the new interim government.

Anas suggests that Iran’s claims serve more as a signal to the interim government rather than a genuine expectation of immediate repayment.

However, he also sees an opportunity for Iran to shift its approach.

By seeking “reconciliation and cooperation instead of financial claims,” Tehran could reshape its narrative and foster strategic ties with Syria that are not grounded in sectarian affiliations.

“A non-sectarian bilateral relationship,” he notes, “may help both Iran and Syria face common challenges such as rebuilding Syria, protecting Shia minorities, and resisting Israeli expansionism.”

Related Syrian leader calls for lifting of sanctions on Syria

Can Syria’s interim govt make counterclaims against Iran?

Meanwhile, Abolfazl Zohrevand, a member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission in the Iranian Parliament, has described Iran’s investments in Syria as a “strategic necessity”.

However, Anas cautions that this rationale is unlikely to resonate with the new administration in Damascus, which has endured years of conflict with Iranian-backed armed groups that supported the Assad regime.

“The new Syrian government abhors Iran,” he said.

He suggests that Syria’s interim government could well consider holding Iran accountable for crimes against the Syrian people.