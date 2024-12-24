Chad goes to the polls in legislative and local elections which the government of President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno presents as a key step towards a democratic transition but which opposition parties dismiss as a "masquerade".

Voting is taking place against a backdrop of recurring attacks by Boko Haram in the Lake Chad region, the ending of a military accord with former colonial master France, and accusations of interference in the conflict ravaging neighbouring Sudan.

The 40-year-old Mahamat Deby took power in 2021 after the death of his father Idriss Deby Itno, who had ruled the poor Sahel country with an iron fist for three decades.

Deby junior won a five-year presidential mandate last May in a vote the opposition denounced as fraudulent.

The general elections will allow a "generational renewal" of the National Assembly and local legislatures, said a presidential advisor who asked to remain anonymous.

The last legislative elections date back to 2011, with several subsequent votes being postponed due to threats, financial difficulties, and the coronavirus epidemic.

A transitional parliament composed of 93 members was appointed by presidential decree in 2021 after the death of Idriss Deby Itno.

Opposition boycott