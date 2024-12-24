As Australia gears up for the parliamentary elections next year, international student visa policies have taken centre stage in the domestic political discourse.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s government last week introduced measures that will make it difficult for many foreign students to get admission into Australian universities.

The government wanted to introduce a law to cap the number of international students, but after facing roadblocks in parliament, it decided to enforce an immigration procedure that would make getting visas difficult - if not impossible.

Experts say the new measure limits the number of international students who want to study at Australian universities even if there’s no official cap on the number of foreign students as intended under the proposed law.

This is on top of several steps the government has taken to cut back on migration, which politicians blame for a housing crisis.

Every year, hundreds of thousands of young people from around the world, especially China and India, apply for visas to study in Australia. These international students have also become a major source of income, helping Australia earn more than $36 billion annually.

Australia hosts more than 1 million international students. Around 55 percent are from China, India, Nepal, the Philippines and Vietnam.

Higher education is the country’s largest export earner, but migration and education have become politically sensitive topics. Around 3.7 million students studied in Australia between 2005 and 2023.

Stricter rules

Overhaul of Australia’s student visa policies has been in the works since last year.

The government ordered a review of Australia’s migration system, including student visa regulations, to better align them with the country’s economic and educational objectives.

What followed was a set of drastic changes.

In March, the government changed the minimum test score for international English language tests like IELTS from 4.5-5 to 5.5-6.

That same month, the Genuine Temporary Entrant requirement was replaced by the Genuine Student requirement. This means that students must demonstrate their primary intent is to study, with detailed explanations about their financial situation, family, and career goals - another step added to an already cumbersome application process.

The student visa fee was increased from AUD $710 (USD $442.35) to AUD $1,600 (USD $996.86).

Since May, students must show proof of AUD $29,710 for living expenses, with higher amounts required if they want to come with dependents.

In August, the government had proposed capping new international student enrolments at 270,000 for 2025. However, the proposal was blocked by opposition parties in November.

The latest measure came in the shape of a Ministerial Directive or MD 111, which is a set of instructions for government departments. Introduced last week, it tied student visas to specific quotas of applicants assigned to each university.

The Ministerial Directive introduced ‘high’ and ‘standard’ priority categories for visa applications, with the process of giving out visas slowing down once universities hit 80 percent of their enrolment quotas.