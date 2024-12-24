Germany has suspended development projects worth $246 million (237 million euros) in Georgia, including initiatives in green hydrogen, energy infrastructure, and water systems in Batumi city, German Ambassador Peter Fischer said.

The move comes as part of a broader push by European countries and Georgia's pro-Western opposition to challenge the result of the October 26 parliamentary election, which Georgian Dream (GD) won by a majority.

GD secured 54 percent of the vote and 89 out of 150 parliamentary seats.

But Georgia's President Salome Zurabishvili, a close Western ally, and opposition leaders rejected the results, citing alleged Russian interference and called for protests. Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze dismissed the accusations, challenging critics to provide evidence of any violations.

“Germany has, with regret, suspended projects worth 237 million euros with Georgia. The German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development and Minister Svenia Schulze are responding to Georgia’s departure from the EU path and the harsh measures taken against protest actions," Fischer, Germany's ambassador to Georgia, said on social media platform X.

But while Germany halts these projects, funding for NGOs, many of which are closely aligned with the opposition, continues.

"We stopped finance of green hydrogen, energy grid, water infrastructure in Batumi. Support for civil society and rule of law stays."