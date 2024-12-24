WORLD
German logic: Public projects in Georgia not important but NGOs are
Most NGOs in Georgia are funded by Western donors and are led by people  who actively support or belong to opposition parties.
 German Ambassador Peter Fischer said its country will no longer be funding public projects in Germany [Twitter] / Others
By Staff Reporter
December 24, 2024

Germany has suspended development projects worth $246 million (237 million euros) in Georgia, including initiatives in green hydrogen, energy infrastructure, and water systems in Batumi city, German Ambassador Peter Fischer said.

The move comes as part of a broader push by European countries and Georgia's pro-Western opposition to challenge the result of the October 26 parliamentary election, which Georgian Dream (GD) won by a majority.

GD secured 54 percent of the vote and 89 out of 150 parliamentary seats.

But Georgia's President Salome Zurabishvili, a close Western ally, and opposition leaders rejected the results, citing alleged Russian interference and called for protests. Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze dismissed the accusations, challenging critics to provide evidence of any violations.

“Germany has, with regret, suspended projects worth 237 million euros with Georgia. The German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development and Minister Svenia Schulze are responding to Georgia’s departure from the EU path and the harsh measures taken against protest actions," Fischer, Germany's ambassador to Georgia, said on social media platform X.

But while Germany halts these projects, funding for NGOs, many of which are closely aligned with the opposition, continues.

"We stopped finance of green hydrogen, energy grid, water infrastructure in Batumi. Support for civil society and rule of law stays."

Many of the non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in Georgia are funded by Western donors. Civil society organisations such as Reforms & Research Group, the Freedom Institute, and the Civil Alliance for Development have founders and members who actively support opposition parties like the National Movement, European Georgia, and Strategy Aghmashenebeli.

These ties are substantiated by the financial contributions the NGOs made to political campaigns of the opposition candidates, with several individuals making significant donations.

More than 90 percent of the funding of Georgia’s NGOs and civil society organisations comes from foreign donors linked to the US and EU, says an Asian Development Bank (ADB) country brief report.

NGOs funded by the West are important to the opposition as they play a significant role in lobbying international bodies to pressure the Georgian Dream government.

Documents available with the TRT World show that 37 NGOs have direct ties to political parties, while 16 have been engaged in the campaign against the GD party.

These organisations, while operating under the banner of democracy and human rights, have played a significant role in mobilising opposition groups, and face accusations of causing unrest, including the current protests.

SOURCE:TRT World
