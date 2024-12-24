When eight-year-old Shoaib* was freed from Sednaya prison in Damascus, Syria, the outside world was unrecognisable to him. Jailed at just three months old, alongside his mother, young Shoaib was unable to identify birds or even the sun.

“My child is unfamiliar with a biscuit, juice, a bird, or even a toy to play with. He cannot read or write. He doesn’t know his family or his father. He has witnessed me, his mother, subjected to physical and sexual abuse,” Shoaib’s mother told TRT World.

Shoaib’s story is one of thousands. According to a report released by the Syrian Centre for Human Rights (SCHR) last month, a total of 5298 children were detained or forcibly disappeared since 2011 and a total of 30,293 children lost their lives.

He was imprisoned alongside his mother, who was charged with speaking out against the regime. Although she was not directly involved in the protests, her arrest was prompted by the involvement of other family members in the demonstrations.

Rape and daily torture

Similar horrors befell 31-year-old Nour al Hussein*, who was also locked up in the Sednaya prison. She was arrested five years ago for participating in demonstrations calling for freedom and the fall of the Assad regime, then led by Bashar al Assad.

“Armed men took me to Sednaya prison blindfolded, where I along with other inmates were subjected to harassment, rape, and daily torture without mercy. We were also forced to watch mass executions in the main square of the prison, to spread terror in our souls and the rest of the prisoners and detainees,” she told TRT World.

Al Hussein added that she was beaten with sticks and subjected to electric shocks so that she confessed to fabricated charges of transporting weapons to anti-Assad forces. When she refused, she was thrown into solitary confinement for 15 days. From the adjacent room, the stench of death and corpses was inescapable.

“When I came out of the prison on December 8, I came to know that my husband had married another woman and left for Türkiye with my children. I haven’t been able to see them to date and this has just increased my suffering and illness,” she said.

Shoaib, his mother and Nour al Hussein are just a few of the countless Syrians emerging from prisons with physical and psychological scars.

After years of brutal civil war and the fall of Bashar al Assad’s regime, Syria is grappling with the herculean task of rebuilding not just its physical infrastructure but also the shattered lives of its people—scars that will take years to heal.

A healthcare system in ruins

Syria’s healthcare system, once a source of regional pride, today lies in tatters.

According to a 2023 report by the World Health Organisation (WHO), over 50 percent of the country’s healthcare facilities are either non-functional or severely damaged. Essential medicines remain scarce, due to the destruction of pharmaceutical companies during the war, and government funding cuts that have forced many hospitals and facilities to shut down.

While the mass exodus of medical professionals during the conflict has left the country critically short-staffed. By 2015, more than half of Syria’s 30,000 doctors had fled the country, and the situation has only worsened.

While limited medical resources address physical injuries, the country is woefully unprepared to deal with the mental health crisis brewing in its aftermath. Years of torture, starvation, and isolation have left tens of thousands deeply traumatised.

Many recently freed detainees from notorious prisons like Sednaya are unable to return to normal life. They recount horrific torture, endless days in darkness, and the inescapable trauma of watching fellow prisoners die.

Jamal, 43, spent four years in Sednaya. He described enduring physical and mental torture, including being forced to sleep beside a fellow inmate’s corpse for two days.

“I was often stripped naked and beaten up by the prison guards. This was a regular torture. We were also kept hungry and not allowed to sleep inside the prison. The worst part was enduring cold and then getting punished if we stepped out into the sun,” he told TRT World.