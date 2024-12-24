WORLD
1 MIN READ
Syria's armed factions agree to dissolve, merge under defence ministry
Move taken during meeting between Ahmed al Sharaa, the head of Syria's new administration and revolutionary factions.
Syria's armed factions agree to dissolve, merge under defence ministry
Leader of new Syrian administration, Ahmed al Sharaa waits for Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan's arrival ahead of their meeting in Damascus, Syria, December 22, 2024. / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
December 24, 2024

Syrian armed factions have agreed to dissolve themselves and merge under the Defence Ministry, state media said.

The state news agency SANA said on Tuesday that the move was taken during a meeting in Damascus between the head of Syria's new administration Ahmed al Sharaa and representatives of the revolutionary factions in the country.

Bashar al Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on December 8, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

RECOMMENDED

The takeover came after Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS) fighters captured key cities in a lightning offensive that lasted less than two weeks.

RelatedWhat’s next for Syria’s war criminals who oversaw torture, mass killings?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
Rubio outlines US plan to oversee Venezuela's oil revenue
Trump troop deployments in US cities cost nearly $500m in 2025
Gaza ceasefire's permanence requires full Israeli withdrawal, Palestine tells UNSC
US Fed resists Trump pressure, keeps interest rates unchanged
US lawmakers condemn attack on Ilhan Omar, blame Trump's 'hateful rhetoric'
No Trump reaction yet, but Bessent says EU 'funding war against themselves' with India trade deal
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces
Iran's stability vital for regional security: Türkiye
Europe, Canada and Japan condemn Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem