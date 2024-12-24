An Amsterdam District Court has sentenced five men to up to six months in prison for violence that erupted around a UEFA Europa League football match between the Dutch club Ajax and Israel's Maccabi Tel Aviv in November.

The court on Tuesday sentenced one man to 6 months in prison, another to 2 1/2 months and two to 1 month in jail. A fifth defendant received 100 hours of community service.

The five defendants, who are all Dutch residents and aged between 19 and 32, were accused of public violence, theft and assault.

A wave of violence erupted before and after Maccabi's match against Ajax on November 7, causing widespread outrage, with reports of Israeli fans fighting with bystanders, vandalising property and setting a Palestinian flag on fire.

Videos shared widely on social media depicted Maccabi fans vandalising private property, attacking a local taxi driver and confronting law enforcement officials.