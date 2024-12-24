Israel is systematically destroying the healthcare system in Gaza amid its genocidal war on the enclave, a Palestinian surgeon said.

Dr Fadel Naim, an orthopaedic surgeon at al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, said on Tuesday that the healthcare system in the enclave is on the verge of collapse with hospitals unable to cope with the mounting numbers of casualties.

"Since the beginning of the (Israeli) aggression, the occupation has systematically destroyed every aspect of life in Gaza, with healthcare being among the most affected sectors," Naim said in a video published on his X account.

"Among the most affected sectors has been the healthcare system, which has been intentionally targeted at all levels from infrastructure, systems, equipment to medical personnel."

He said that a deadly Israeli strike targeted al-Ahli Arab Hospital in October 2023, leaving over 500 people dead and causing partial damage to the hospital.

"The occupation systematically targeted all hospitals and medical facilities in Gaza, including major hospitals such as al-Shifa, Nasser, al-Quds, Kamal Adwan, al-Rantisi, al-Awda and smaller healthcare centres,” he continued.

A hospital under strain

The Israeli attacks have forced almost all hospitals across Gaza out of service, leaving the al-Ahli Arab Hospital the only operational medical facility in Gaza City.

"After the destruction of all hospitals in Gaza City and the northern governorate, the hospital has become the only facility offering surgical, internal medicine, and other health services," Naim explained.

"The normal capacity of the hospital is 30 to 50 beds, but today we have over 150 patients, and at times this number has reached 300," he said.

"We have been forced to utilise every space in the hospital, whether the church or the library, converting them into wards for the injured."

Critical shortage