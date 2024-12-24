Türkiye is exploring the possibility of a maritime jurisdiction agreement with Syria to protect its interests in the Eastern Mediterranean and strengthen bilateral cooperation in energy, trade, and infrastructure.

On Tuesday, Turkish Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloglu highlighted this potential agreement during a press conference in Ankara, emphasising its importance for the "Blue Homeland" strategy and broader regional stability.

“When the time comes, our relevant institutions will take the necessary steps to formalise this agreement,” Uraloglu stated, noting the potential for collaboration in hydrocarbon exploration and maritime trade.

He also underlined Syria's strategic location as a gateway to the Mediterranean, despite its underdeveloped ports.

Benefits both countries

In 2019, Türkiye and Libya's UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) signed a maritime agreement that redefined the two countries' exclusive economic zones (EEZs) in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The deal secured Türkiye's maritime rights and counter competing claims, particularly those from Greece and the Greek Cypriot Administration.

The agreement has also enabled Türkiye to bolster its energy exploration and drilling efforts while strengthening its geopolitical presence in the region.

Building on the framework of the Libya agreement, a maritime deal with Syria could further consolidate Türkiye's leadership in the region, creating a cooperative model for resolving disputes and advancing shared prosperity in the Eastern Mediterranean.