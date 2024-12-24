Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al Shaibani has warned Iran about actions that could incite instability in Syria and held Tehran responsible for the potential consequences of recent statements.

"Iran must respect the will of the Syrian people, the sovereignty of the nation, and its territorial integrity. We caution them against spreading chaos in Syria and hold them accountable for their recent remarks," Shaibani wrote on X on Tuesday.

Shaibani's comments were in response to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who asserted on Sunday that Syrian youth "have nothing left to lose" because "their entire lives lack security."

Khamenei urged the youth to "stand firmly and resolutely against those who planned and executed this chaos."