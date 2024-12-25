Wednesday, December 25, 2024

1821 GMT — Four more Palestinians have been killed and others wounded in an Israeli air strike targeting a tent sheltering displaced people and a gathering of civilians in Gaza.

Gaza's Civil Defence teams managed to retrieve the bodies of three Palestinians and several others injured following an attack on a tent for displaced people inside the Al-Jazeera Club near Gaza Municipality Park, the defence agency said in a statement.

In a separate incident, the Israeli military targeted civilians in the al-Bayouk area in Rafah, southern Gaza, resulting in the death of one Palestinian and injuring others, medical sources told Anadolu.

1900 GMT — Qassam Brigades reports targeting Israeli forces in northern Gaza

The Qassam Brigades, Hamas's armed wing, announced that its fighters targeted Israeli soldiers in several attacks, including an Israeli helicopter hovering over the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

"One of our fighters managed to throw a hand grenade from close range at a group of occupation (forces) soldiers east of Jabalia camp,” the Brigades said in a statement on Telegram.

In another statement, the Brigades noted that one of its fighters launched a "SAM 7" missile at an Israeli Apache helicopter hovering west of the Jabalia camp but did not provide any further details. The armed wing also released a video of a sniper attack on an Israeli soldier standing on a tank with others east of the camp.

1847 GMT — Yemen Houthis claim missile, drone attacks on Israel

Yemen's Houthis said that they had fired a ballistic missile and drones at Israel, days after an attack on Tel Aviv wounded 16 people.

Israel's military said it intercepted the missile before it entered Israeli territory, but did not immediately comment on the drone attacks which the Houthis said hit their targets.

"The UAV (drone) force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out two military operations" targeting Israel's commercial hub of Tel Aviv and the southern city of Ashkelon, a Houthi military statement said. The missile was also aimed at the Tel Aviv area, Houthis said.

1837 GMT — Houthis claim arrest of Mossad, CIA agents in Yemen

The Yemeni Houthi group announced the arrest of several spies in Yemen who were allegedly working for the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad and the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

"Security agencies have, in recent days, arrested an (unspecified) number of spies recruited by the wanted (man) Hamid Hussein Fayed Majali," the Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah TV channel reported, citing a statement issued by the group.

1833 GMT — Israeli forces wound four Palestinians in Tulkarem, West Bank

Four Palestinians were injured by Israeli forces evening during an ongoing military operation in the Tulkarem refugee camps in the occupied northern West Bank, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

The organisation confirmed in a statement that its teams transported the four victims to hospitals. Among the wounded were a woman and an elderly man, both struck by live fire.

It clarified that a 67-year-old man suffered injuries to his face, while a woman was hit in the shoulder. Additionally, two young men were injured by gunfire, though the exact locations of their injuries were not specified.

1715 GMT — Israel adamant to have security control over Gaza after war

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has reaffirmed that the country intends to maintain control of Gaza while establishing security zones and buffer zones.

Katz's remarks come as sensitive negotiations on a hostage swap deal and a ceasefire continue, contradicting previous statements by Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu about a prisoner swap deal.

1650 GMT — Pope calls for 'arms to be silenced' in Christmas appeal

Pope Francis called for "arms to be silenced" around the world in his Christmas address, appealing for peace in the Middle East, Ukraine and Sudan as he denounced the "extremely grave" humanitarian situation in Gaza.

He used his traditional message to the world's 1.4 billion Catholics to call for talks for a just peace in Ukraine. His voice breathless, the 88-year-old pontiff also appealed for a ceasefire in Gaza and for the freeing of Israeli prisoners.

"I think of the Christian communities in Israel and Palestine, particularly in Gaza, where the humanitarian situation is extremely grave," he told thousands of the faithful gathered in front of St Peter's Basilica in Rome for the "Urbi et Orbi" ("to the city and the world") address.

1540 GMT — Israel vows increased air strikes against Houthi sites in Yemen

Israeli Air Force Chief Tomer Bar vowed to escalate air strikes against Houthi positions in Yemen amid rising escalation over Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.

"We operate with significant force wherever we are required," the public broadcaster KAN quoted Bar as saying during a pilot graduation ceremony.

"We have struck the Houthis in Yemen three times, and we will continue and increase the frequency and intensity of these strikes as needed," he added.

1230 GMT — 'New' Israeli conditions delaying agreement on Gaza ceasefire: Hamas

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas said Israel has set new conditions which have led to delays in reaching a Gaza ceasefire agreement.

Hamas said, however, that it was showing flexibility and that the talks on a ceasefire, mediated by Qatar and Egypt, are going in a serious direction.

1216 GMT — Gaza death toll nears 45,400 as Israel kills 23 more civilians

At least 23 more Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza, pushing up the overall death toll since last year to 45,361, the Health Ministry in the enclave said.

A ministry statement added that some 107,803 others were wounded in the ongoing assault.

"Israeli forces killed 23 people and injured 39 others in three massacres of families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

1112 GMT — Israeli rights group petitions court to halt Israeli attacks on northern Gaza hospital

An Israeli rights group said that it petitioned the High Court to halt army attacks on the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza.

In a statement, the Physicians for Human Rights group said the petition seeks an immediate halt to Israeli army attacks on the hospital.

It also calls for establishing a humanitarian corridor to the besieged hospital to bring fuel, medicine, and medical equipment and safely evacuate patients and medical staff from the facility.

1032 GMT — Death toll from Palestinian Authority crackdown in Jenin rises to 7

A Palestinian Authority (PA) security personnel died of injuries in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, taking the death toll from an ongoing sweep in the area to seven, a security spokesperson said.

PA forces launched a crackdown two weeks ago against what they call "outlaws" in the Jenin refugee camp.

Anwar Rajab, a spokesperson for the Palestinian Authority forces, said an intelligence agent succumbed to his wounds "while fulfilling his duty in Jenin camp." According to local media, at least seven people have so far been killed in the crackdown, including three security personnel, three civilians, and a commander of the Islamic Jihad group.

0850 GMT — At least 24 killed in overnight Israeli strikes on homes, tents housing displaced Gazans