At least three people have been killed, and others injured when armed men opened fire on a group of journalists gathered for a government press conference set to announce the reopening of Haiti's largest public hospital, a witness to the attack told the Reuters news agency.

Two reporters and a police officer were killed on Tuesday, said a journalist at the scene who asked not to be named.

Videos from local media livestreaming the attack showed journalists huddled on the floor of the hospital lobby as a barrage of bullets flew by. Some appeared to have been hit and were bleeding.

"What happened today is unacceptable," said Leslie Voltaire, who heads Haiti's transitional presidential council, in a video message.

Journalists were invited to arrive at the hospital from 8 a.m. (1300 GMT) to the press conference in the downtown area of the capital, Port-au-Prince, with Haiti's new health minister. They were still awaiting the minister when the shooting began around 11 a.m.