Israeli strikes deeper into Lebanon for 1st time since ceasefire
Israel targets an area between the towns of Talia and Hizzine in the Baalbek district, marking another violation of the ceasefire agreement, which has seen around 300 reported breaches since last month.
Lebanese authorities have reported around 300 Israeli violations since the ceasefire agreement took effect on November 27. / Photo: AA / AA
By Esra YAGMUR
December 25, 2024

The Israeli army launched an air strike in the Bekaa region in eastern Lebanon, the first such attack since a ceasefire agreement last month, Lebanese media said.

The Israeli strike targeted an area between the towns of Talia and Hizzine in the Baalbek district, the state news agency NNA reported on Wednesday.

No information was yet available about injuries or damage.

Lebanese authorities have reported around 300 Israeli violations since the ceasefire agreement took effect on November 27 to end over 14 months of fighting between the Israeli army and Hezbollah group.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati called on a ceasefire monitoring committee on Tuesday to pressure Israel to halt its violations of the agreement.

Data from the Lebanese Health Ministry indicates that since Israel’s onslaught on Lebanon began on October 8, 2023, at least 4,063 people have been killed, including women, children, and health workers, while 16,663 others have been wounded.

SOURCE:AA
