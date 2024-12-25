TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish intelligence eliminates key PKK terrorist in Iraq
Hogir Batman, codenamed Firat Serihan, is listed in grey category of Türkiye’s most-wanted terrorists.
Turkish intelligence eliminates key PKK terrorist in Iraq
Turkish soldiers in Northern Iraq / Photo: AA / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
December 25, 2024

Türkiye has "neutralised" Hogir Batman, code-named Firat Serihan, a ringleader of the PKK/KCK terror group, in Iraq’s Gara region.

The operation was carried out by the Turkish National Intelligence Organisation, security sources said on Wednesday.

Serihan was listed in the grey category of Türkiye’s most-wanted terrorists.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surr endered or were killed or captured.

The PKK is known for using northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, as a hideout to plot terror attacks against Türkiye.

RelatedTürkiye applauds Iraqi action against terrorist group PKK
RECOMMENDED

Joint security coordination

This August, Türkiye and Iraq signed what Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called a "historic" agreement on security, military and counterterrorism cooperation.

The memorandum, the first of its kind in the history of Türkiye and Iraq, marked a significant step in bilateral relations.

The two countries are working to establish a joint security coordination centre in Baghdad and a joint training and cooperation centre in Bashika, which will facilitate cooperation in the fight against terrorism — especially the PKK.

The group is based in northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, in areas under the Kurdish Regional Government.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Explore
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
Trump troop deployments in US cities cost nearly $500m in 2025
Gaza ceasefire's permanence requires full Israeli withdrawal, Palestine tells UNSC
US Fed resists Trump pressure, keeps interest rates unchanged
US lawmakers condemn attack on Ilhan Omar, blame Trump's 'hateful rhetoric'
No Trump reaction yet, but Bessent says EU 'funding war against themselves' with India trade deal
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces
Europe, Canada and Japan condemn Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem