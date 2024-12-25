Since the collapse of the Assad regime, there has been a diplomatic rush to recognise Syria’s new leadership.

Türkiye's embassy in Damascus has reopened after 12 years, while the European Union has reopened its representative office in Damascus. American, British and other European diplomats have visited, looking to reestablish embassies.

An awkward charm offensive is underway in which big states, which had themselves sent Syria into economic ruin over the past fourteen years, size up its caretaker leaders and decide how much trust to invest.

But if Syria is to reemerge from civil war and economic collapse, regional powers like Türkiye will likely play a more important role in the long term.

Ahmed al Sharaa, rebranded with his birth name, has had a modern haircut and donned a Western suit to make a quantum leap from an al Qaeda-affiliated fighter to a global statesman and putative head of the first post-Assad government in Damascus.

The US has dropped the $10m bounty it had placed on the head of Abu Mohammed al Jolani – the nom de guerre of the Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS) leader.

This doesn’t necessarily buck a global trend over history.

Nelson Mandela, one of the most iconic global statesmen of the twentieth century, was on a US terror watch list until 2008.

Even Mahatma Gandhi, who championed non-violent civil disobedience in India, was once labelled a terrorist in a British Parliamentary paper in 1932.

It is far too early to tell what sort of statesman al Sharaa will emerge as, if he does, but Western leaders are giving him the benefit of the doubt for now. And he has a huge task on his hands.

Future tense?

Syria remains a broken and divided country with a significant PKK/YPG terror presence in the northeast and Daesh showing early signs of a resurgence.

Israel has seized more land in the Golan Heights since Assad’s downfall, there is a residual US military presence in the east, with Russian air and naval bases in the west remaining in place initially.

The UN has called on the new leaders of Syria to hold free and fair elections, which will be a test case of how far foreign governments commit to supporting the new administration over the longer term.

Clearly, Western leaders have divergent interests in Syria, and whoever leads that country must juggle competing demands.

For the US, the core benefit of overthrowing Assad was to end the role of Syria as a transit route for military and other support from Iran to groups like Hezbollah and Hamas.

The October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas has precipitated a genocidal campaign by Israel in Gaza and attacks on regional countries. Israeli actions pose a real problem for US foreign policy in the Middle East.

Put simply, while the Americans will always support Israeli national security – including under President-elect Donald Trump – that “ironclad” backing has tested traditional alliances in the region over the past year, notably with Türkiye and Saudi Arabia.

Indeed, the gradual Saudi rapprochement with Iran, brokered by China, will only be accelerated by US-backed Israeli impunity.

The US will hope that a change of power in Syria will give Israel the political space to step back from its military campaign. I am sceptical that it will be so straightforward, while Netanyahu is in charge.

For the EU, the possible upshot of overthrowing Assad will be seeing the return of one-and-a-half-million Syrian refugees who have settled in European countries over the past decade.

Within hours of Assad’s ouster, European governments announced a pause in processing asylum claims from Syrian refugees.