Türkiye’s growing reputation as a trusted mediator in global and regional disputes has placed it at the forefront of efforts to address tensions between Sudan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Building on its success in resolving the Ethiopia-Somalia dispute and the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Ankara is leveraging its diplomatic expertise to mediate between Sudan’s Sovereignty Council and the UAE, which plays a key role in the region.

Türkiye’s Proven Diplomatic Role

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's recent phone call with Sudan's Sovereignty Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan reinforce Türkiye’s active engagement in nurturing regional stability.

During the conversation, Erdogan reiterated Ankara’s commitment to promoting Sudan’s territorial integrity and ensuring peace.

Drawing attention to the Ankara Process, which successfully mediated an agreement between Ethiopia and Somalia, Erdogan framed Türkiye’s role as an impartial mediator focused on resolving disputes, including the Sudan-UAE differences.

“Under Erdogan’s leadership, Türkiye has emerged as a key player in the Middle East and the Islamic world,” says Dr Mayada Kamal Eldeen, a political analyst at Tokat Gaziosmanpasa University, highlighted Türkiye’s unique position in the region.

“The Sudanese hold great admiration for Türkiye, particularly for its economic and political stability. This trust positions Türkiye as the most credible mediator to resolve the ongoing war in Sudan.”

Understanding the tensions

The Sudanese civil war, which escalated in April 2023, has plunged the nation into chaos, with significant implications for regional stability.

The UAE’s involvement, primarily driven by strategic interests such as securing Red Sea shipping lanes and investments in Sudan’s natural resources, has added complexity to the situation.

While Sudan values the UAE’s economic contributions, Abu Dhabi’s policies have raised questions about external influence in Sudan’s internal affairs.

Türkiye’s balanced relationship with both Sudan and the UAE enables it to navigate these dynamics without tilting in favour of any side.