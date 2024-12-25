An Israeli rights group said that it petitioned the High Court of Justice to halt army attacks on the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Physicians for Human Rights group said the petition seeks an immediate halt to Israeli army attacks on the hospital.

It also calls for establishing a humanitarian corridor to the besieged hospital to bring fuel, medicine, and medical equipment and safely evacuate patients and medical staff from the facility.

The Israeli group said the hospital has been under repeated Israeli attacks, causing deaths among patients and medical staff and damaging its equipment and facilities.

"Evacuating Kamal Adwan Hospital left thousands of residents in northern Gaza without medical care," it added.

No date has yet been set by the High Court to look into the petition.

On Tuesday, the Israeli army detonated two explosive-laden robots in the vicinity of the hospital, according to witnesses.