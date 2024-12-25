WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israeli rights group petitions court to halt attacks on north Gaza hospital
Physicians for Human Rights has petitioned the Israeli High Court of Justice so that Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza could be spared from occupiers' attacks.
Israeli rights group petitions court to halt attacks on north Gaza hospital
The hospital's director Hussam Abu Safiya says the facility came under fire from Israeli tanks, forcing medics and patients to vacate the hospital's corridors. / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
December 25, 2024

An Israeli rights group said that it petitioned the High Court of Justice to halt army attacks on the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Physicians for Human Rights group said the petition seeks an immediate halt to Israeli army attacks on the hospital.

It also calls for establishing a humanitarian corridor to the besieged hospital to bring fuel, medicine, and medical equipment and safely evacuate patients and medical staff from the facility.

The Israeli group said the hospital has been under repeated Israeli attacks, causing deaths among patients and medical staff and damaging its equipment and facilities.

"Evacuating Kamal Adwan Hospital left thousands of residents in northern Gaza without medical care," it added.

No date has yet been set by the High Court to look into the petition.

RelatedIsrael forcibly removes patients from north Gaza hospital: medics

On Tuesday, the Israeli army detonated two explosive-laden robots in the vicinity of the hospital, according to witnesses.

RECOMMENDED

The hospital's director Hussam Abu Safiya said on Monday that the facility came under fire from Israeli tanks, forcing medics and patients to vacate the hospital's corridors.

Israel launched a large-scale ground offensive on northern Gaza on October 5 to allegedly prevent the Palestinian group Hamas from regrouping. Palestinians, however, accuse Israel of seeking to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents.

Since then, no sufficient humanitarian aid including food, medicine, and fuel has been allowed into the area, leaving the remaining population on the verge of imminent famine.

The onslaught was the latest episode in a brutal Israeli war on Gaza that has killed over 45,300 people, mostly women and children, since October 7, 2023.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Palestine's Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
Trump troop deployments in US cities cost nearly $500m in 2025
Gaza ceasefire's permanence requires full Israeli withdrawal, Palestine tells UNSC
US Fed resists Trump pressure, keeps interest rates unchanged
US lawmakers condemn attack on Ilhan Omar, blame Trump's 'hateful rhetoric'
No Trump reaction yet, but Bessent says EU 'funding war against themselves' with India trade deal
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces
Europe, Canada and Japan condemn Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem