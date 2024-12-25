WORLD
Israel's new conditions delay Gaza ceasefire agreement: Hamas
Hamas accuses Israel of setting new conditions related to "withdrawal, ceasefire, prisoners, and the return of the displaced ."
Palestinians leave their homes with the belongings they could take with them due to the Israeli army's attacks in Shujaiah neighbourhood east of Gaza City on December 23, 2024.  / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
December 25, 2024

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas said Israel has set new conditions that have led to delays in reaching a Gaza ceasefire agreement.

Hamas said on Wednesday, however, that it was showing flexibility and that the talks on a ceasefire, mediated by Qatar and Egypt, are going in a serious direction.

"The occupation has set new conditions related to withdrawal, ceasefire, prisoners, and the return of the displaced, which has delayed reaching the agreement that was available," Hamas said.

An Israeli negotiation team returned to Israel from Qatar on Tuesday evening for "internal consultations" regarding a hostage deal after a significant week of talks about Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Tuesday.

Last week, the United States, joined by Arab mediators, sought to conclude an agreement between Israel and Hamas to halt the 14-month-old war on Gaza.

A Palestinian official close to the negotiations said that mediators had narrowed gaps on most of the agreement's clauses. He said Israel had introduced conditions which Hamas rejected but would not elaborate.

Sources close to the talks in Cairo expected last week that a ceasefire and prisoners swap agreement could be signed within days.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
