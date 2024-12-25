Azerbaijan Airlines is suspending all its flights from Baku to Chechnya region in Russia until an investigation into a fatal crash involving one of its planes is finished, Russia's state TASS news agency cited the company saying on Wednesday.

An Embraer passenger jet flying from Azerbaijan to Russia crashed near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan on Wednesday with 62 passengers and five crew on board, Kazakh authorities announced, saying 32 survivors had been rescued.

Kazakhstan's Emergency Ministry said in a Telegram statement that those onboard included five crew.

Another Russian news agency, Interfax quoted medical workers as saying that four bodies have been recovered and emergency workers at the scene as saying that both pilots, according to a preliminary assessment, died in the crash.

The Embraer 190 aircraft made an emergency landing 3 kilometres from the city, Azerbaijan Airlines said earlier.

'Bird strike' led to 'emergency situation'

The Prosecutor General's Office in Azerbaijan later reported that at least 32 people survived the crash, adding that the number wasn't final. Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that some of them were in critical condition.

The number of survivors could mean that over 30 people may be dead.

According to Kazakh officials, those aboard the plane included 42 Azerbaijani citizens, 16 Russian nationals, six Kazakh and three Kyrgyz citizens, it said.