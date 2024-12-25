Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo has said authorities in his country were investigating an undersea power cable outage on a line connecting Finland and Estonia.

An unplanned break in service on the Estlink 2 interconnector occurred at 1026 GMT, operator Fingrid said in a statement on the Nordpool regulatory web site, reducing its available capacity to 358 megawatts (MW) from an installed capacity of 1,016 MW.

"Even at Christmas the authorities are on standby to investigate the matter," Orpo said in a post on X on Wednesday.

The interruption did not affect Finland's electricity supply, he added.