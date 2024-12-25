WORLD
Dozens dead, hundreds escaped in Maputo prison riot: Mozambique police
Mozambique is experiencing escalating civil unrest linked to October's disputed election.
By Staff Reporter
December 25, 2024

A prison riot in Mozambique's capital Maputo left 33 people dead and 15 injured, the country's police general commander Bernardino Rafael has said.

About 1,534 people escaped from the prison in the incident but 150 of them have now been recaptured, Rafael said on Wednesday.

Hundreds of prisoners escaped from two correctional facilities in Maputo, according to local media reports.

"There have been prison escapes from two correctional institutions both in the Machava neighbourhood," Mozambican journalist Clemente Carlos told the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

He said one of the escapees — still handcuffed — was seen in video footage saying they were among protesters who marched against disputed election results in the Southern African country.

Carlos suggested that the escapees likely took advantage of the Christmas holiday season, when fewer guards are on duty compared to regular working days.

The prison break comes amid fresh protests following the Constitutional Court's announcement on Monday, which confirmed that Daniel Chapo of the ruling Mozambique Liberation Front (Frelimo) had won the disputed October 9 elections.

At least 21 people were confirmed dead during two days of violence on Monday and Tuesday, including attacks on gas stations, police stations, and banks.

"A total of 236 acts of serious violence have been reported across the country, which so far has (resulted in) 25 wounded and about 21 losing lives," Interior Minister Pascoal Ronda told journalists.

The latest fatalities brought the death toll in the country to 151 since October 21, according to Plataforma Decide, an election monitoring group.

Mozambique has experienced violent protests since late October, when the electoral authority declared 47-year-old Daniel Chapo the winner with 71 percent of the vote, defeating main opposition leader Venancio Mondlane, who received 20 percent.

Adriano Nuvunga, director of the Center for Democracy and Human Rights in Mozambique, wrote on X on Wednesday: "Over 2,500 detainees have escaped from high-security prisons, including Maputo Central Prison. This shocking incident raises urgent questions about the state of security and the justice system in Mozambique."

Nuvunga further added, "Now, more than ever, it is critical for authorities, civil society, and international partners to collaborate to ensure public safety and address the systemic challenges that led to this situation."

The Mozambican government has yet to issue a statement regarding the alleged prison break.

