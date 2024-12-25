TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan extends Christmas greetings, emphasises Türkiye’s inclusive values
President Erdogan congratulates Christians on Christmas, reaffirming Türkiye’s commitment to unity, inclusivity, and freedom of faith for all citizens amidst regional challenges.
Erdogan extends Christmas greetings, emphasises Türkiye’s inclusive values
President Erdogan highlights Türkiye’s historical commitment to inclusivity, emphasising that no distinctions are made among people based on origin, race, language, religion, or sect. (Image: AA archive) / Others
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
December 25, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has extended warm Christmas greetings to Christians, expressing wishes for peace, happiness, and well-being.

"On the occasion of Christmas, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our citizens who follow the Christian faith," Erdogan said on Wednesday in a statement shared by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

Erdogan highlighted Türkiye’s historical commitment to inclusivity, emphasising that no distinctions are made among people based on origin, race, language, religion, or sect.

"As in the history of our civilisation, we remain steadfast in ensuring that everyone can live freely according to their own culture, religion, and traditions," he stated.

RelatedTürkiye announces over 25,000 Syrians returned home since Assad's fall
RECOMMENDED

'Secure and prosperous future'

Türkiye’s geography, Erdogan noted, has long served as a sanctuary for those fleeing war, oppression, and persecution.

“Our country, despite regional conflicts and instability, stands as a beacon of peace and harmony, offering all its citizens—regardless of religion, belief, or ethnicity—a secure and prosperous future,” he said.

The president concluded his message with a call for unity and goodwill, saying, “I once again congratulate all Christians, especially our Christian citizens, on the occasion of Christmas, and I wish them peace, happiness, and well-being.”

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
Trump troop deployments in US cities cost nearly $500m in 2025
Gaza ceasefire's permanence requires full Israeli withdrawal, Palestine tells UNSC
US Fed resists Trump pressure, keeps interest rates unchanged
US lawmakers condemn attack on Ilhan Omar, blame Trump's 'hateful rhetoric'
No Trump reaction yet, but Bessent says EU 'funding war against themselves' with India trade deal
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces
Europe, Canada and Japan condemn Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem