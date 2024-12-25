US President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kevin Marino Cabrera to serve as ambassador to Panama.

"I am pleased to announce that Kevin Marino Cabrera will serve as the United States Ambassador to the Republic of Panama," Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Wednesday.

Trump described Cabrera as "a fierce fighter for America First principles", who he said has been instrumental in driving economic growth and fostering international partnerships.

"Few understand Latin American politics as well as Kevin — He will do a FANTASTIC job representing our Nation's interests in Panama!" he said.

Cabrera was Florida state director for Trump in 2020 and was a member of the RNC Platform Committee, Trump said.