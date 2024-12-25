WORLD
Trump nominates Miami-Dade official as envoy to Panama
Trump says few understand Latin American politics as Kevin Marino Cabrera, saying he is "a fierce fighter for America First principles."
Trump said the Central American country, with whom the US has had diplomatic relations since 1903, is "ripping us off on the Panama Canal, far beyond their wildest dreams." / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters
December 25, 2024

US President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kevin Marino Cabrera to serve as ambassador to Panama.

"I am pleased to announce that Kevin Marino Cabrera will serve as the United States Ambassador to the Republic of Panama," Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Wednesday.

Trump described Cabrera as "a fierce fighter for America First principles", who he said has been instrumental in driving economic growth and fostering international partnerships.

"Few understand Latin American politics as well as Kevin — He will do a FANTASTIC job representing our Nation's interests in Panama!" he said.

Cabrera was Florida state director for Trump in 2020 and was a member of the RNC Platform Committee, Trump said.

Trump-Panama row

The announcement of his pick for ambassador comes after Trump threatened to reassert US control over the Panama Canal, which it administered for decades before handing over to Panama in 1999.

Trump said the Central American country, with whom the US has had diplomatic relations since 1903, is "ripping us off on the Panama Canal, far beyond their wildest dreams."

In a post on Truth Social on Wednesday, Trump accused Chinese soldiers of illegally operating the canal and "always making certain that the United States puts in Billions of Dollars in 'repair' money but will have absolutely nothing to say about 'anything.'"

Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino has said China had no influence on the canal's administration.

