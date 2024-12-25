WORLD
'Provocations' by ousted regime led to protests in Syria – officials
Syria's interim government says the footage that caused the protests was an old one by unknown groups from the period when Aleppo was liberated.
In a statement, the interim Interior Ministry has said the videos were actually from "old footage by unknown groups from the period when Aleppo was liberated." / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
December 25, 2024

Deadly protests in Syria, triggered by claims of damage to a religious shrine, were the result of "provocations" by elements of the deposed Bashar al Assad regime, the country’s interim government has said.

After videos circulating on social media alleged that the shrine of religious figure Abu Abdullah Hasibi in Aleppo had been damaged, protests seen in several areas.

Clashes broke out between demonstrators and security forces in central Homs and western Tartus provinces, resulting in deaths and injuries on both sides, with authorities introducing curfew measures in Homs from 6.00 pm to 8.00 am, according to the Syrian News Agency (SANA).

Over the past three days, security forces affiliated with the interim government had intensified search efforts in several cities, primarily in the provinces of Latakia and Tartus, for former regime officials accused of committing war crimes.

Interior Ministry statement

In a statement, the interim Interior Ministry has said the videos were actually from "old footage by unknown groups from the period when Aleppo was liberated."

"We emphasise that our institutions have been working day and night to protect our properties and religious sites," said the statement by the ministry's Media Office.

"The purpose of circulating these videos again is to sow discord among the Syrian people during this sensitive period," it added.

The statement further noted that in the country's coastal region, certain elements of the deposed regime had taken the opportunity to stage armed attacks against security forces, with casualties among the security personnel.

Bashar al Assad, Syria's regime leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after opposition groups took control of Damascus on December 8, ending the Baath Party's regime, which had been in power since 1963.

The takeover came after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) forces captured key cities in a lightning offensive that lasted less than two weeks.

