A baby girl has frozen to death overnight in besieged Gaza amid Israel's ongoing carnage in the blockaded enclave.

The 3-week-old baby was the third to die from the cold in Gaza's tent camps in recent days, doctors said, deaths that underscore the squalid conditions, with hundreds of thousands of Palestinians crammed into often ramshackle tents after fleeing Israeli onslaught.

The father of 3-week-old Sila, Mahmoud al-Faseeh, wrapped her in a blanket to try and keep her warm in their tent in the Muwasi area outside the town of Khan Younis, but it wasn't enough, he told The Associated Press.

He said the tent was not sealed from the wind, and the ground was cold, as temperatures on Tuesday night dropped to 9 degrees Celsius.

"It was very cold overnight, and as adults, we couldn't even take it. We couldn't stay warm," he said. Sila woke up crying three times overnight, and in the morning, they found her unresponsive, her body stiff.

"She was like wood," said al-Faseeh. They rushed her to a field hospital where doctors tried to revive her, but her lungs had already deteriorated.

The images showed the little girl with purple lips, her pale skin blotchy.