Statue fragments of mythological deity Aphrodite unearthed in Türkiye
Excavations at Pompeiopolis, Roman city of 64 BCE in Kastamonu's Taskopru district, ongoing since 2006 in historic capital of Paphlagonia region.
Recent efforts focused on the Odeon, a structure adjacent to the ancient theater, have revealed the head of one statue and the body of another.  / Photo: AA / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
December 26, 2024

Archaeologists have discovered two statue fragments of Aphrodite, the mythological goddess of love and beauty while excavating the ancient Roman city of Pompeiopolis in Kastamonu's Taskopru district of Türkiye.

Excavation work at the Pompeiopolis city of the Roman era of 64 BCE in northern Türkiye, led by archaeologist Mevlut Eliusuk, has been underway in the historic capital of the Paphlagonia region since 2006.

Recent efforts focused on the Odeon, a structure adjacent to the ancient theatre, have revealed the head of one statue and the body of another.

"Both fragments are from the Aphrodite statues. One is the head of an Aphrodite figure, while the other is a smaller version," Eliusuk explained.

Biggest ancient city in Black Sea

The excavation will continue until the end of the month, and plans are underway to prepare restoration and conservation projects for the theatre and Odeon, which will begin in 2025.

“This will enhance the visual appeal of the site and enrich Türkiye’s cultural heritage with two restored structures,” Eliusuk added.

Taskopru Mayor Huseyin Arslan praised the progress, stating, "Pompeiopolis is the largest excavation and the biggest ancient city in the Black Sea region. It will play a pivotal place in increasing tourism."

Provincial Culture and Tourism Director Mehmet Kerem Seven echoed the sentiment, predicting that Pompeiopolis will become "the Ephesus of the Black Sea" and significantly boost the region’s economy.

