Archaeologists have discovered two statue fragments of Aphrodite, the mythological goddess of love and beauty while excavating the ancient Roman city of Pompeiopolis in Kastamonu's Taskopru district of Türkiye.

Excavation work at the Pompeiopolis city of the Roman era of 64 BCE in northern Türkiye, led by archaeologist Mevlut Eliusuk, has been underway in the historic capital of the Paphlagonia region since 2006.

Recent efforts focused on the Odeon, a structure adjacent to the ancient theatre, have revealed the head of one statue and the body of another.

"Both fragments are from the Aphrodite statues. One is the head of an Aphrodite figure, while the other is a smaller version," Eliusuk explained.