Two decades after the 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami killed over 220,000 people across 14 countries, significant advancements have been made in tsunami detection and early warning systems, transforming global disaster preparedness.

Before the tragedy, the Indian Ocean region lacked a formal tsunami warning system, leaving coastal communities vulnerable to such disasters.

“Apart from the Pacific, there was almost no exchange of real-time data for tsunami warnings, and no deep-ocean monitoring systems in place,” said Denis Chang Seng, Programme Specialist for the Tsunami Resilience Section at UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC/UNESCO).

In the following years, the international and regional community acted decisively, with significant efforts to ensure such a disaster would never happen again.

A tsunami of advancements

Today, several measures are in place across the world’s oceans, with regional Tsunami Warning Systems in the Pacific, Indian Ocean, Mediterranean, Caribbean, and North-East Atlantic.

According to Rick Bailey, Head of the Secretariat for the IOC/UNESCO’s Indian Ocean Tsunami Warning and Mitigation System, there are now 11 Tsunami Service Providers giving critical threat advice to Tsunami Warning Centres in each country.

These systems issue warnings within 10 to 20 minutes after a potentially tsunami-generating earthquake is detected.

However, the challenges remain. “It’s still technically difficult to generate a timely and accurate warning, especially when the earthquake epicentre is close to the coast,” said UNESCO’s Chang Seng.

In such cases, the amount of time available for evacuation is limited, requiring highly precise, real-time data for effective response.

From seismic sensors to AI

A cornerstone of modern tsunami detection is the deployment of technologies like the Deep-ocean Assessment and Reporting of Tsunamis (DART) buoys.

These ocean sensors track tsunami waves in real-time, providing invaluable data to refine warnings.

The Indian Ocean now boasts an extensive network of sensors, including wave rider buoys, pressure recorders, and tide gauges, which contribute to a comprehensive understanding of tsunami behaviour and lead to faster alerts.

In addition to these tools, artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming a critical innovation in tsunami detection.

Scientists at Cardiff University have developed an AI-powered system to monitor tectonic plate movements in real-time. By combining underwater microphones, called hydrophones, with AI computational models, the system can triangulate the source of a tectonic event—even thousands of kilometres away.

This method has already been used to detect over 200 earthquakes in the Pacific and Indian Oceans, further enhancing the ability to predict and monitor potential tsunami threats.

This integration of AI offers an unprecedented ability to analyse seismic data and ocean behaviour more quickly and accurately, leading to better-informed tsunami warnings and faster responses.

Here's how various countries with vast shorelines have geared up to detect tsunamis.

India

The Indian Tsunami Early Warning Centre (ITEWC) in Hyderabad is now equipped with a sophisticated network of seismic sensors, satellite communication systems, and deep-ocean pressure recorders.

The system monitors seismic activity in real-time, simulates tsunami propagation, and disseminates warnings to affected regions.

Indonesia

Indonesia, which bore the brunt of the 2004 tsunami, has significantly strengthened its tsunami detection capabilities.

The Indonesian Tsunami Early Warning System (INA-TEWS), launched in 2008, integrates seismic sensors, GPS instruments, tide gauges, and ocean-bottom pressure sensors to monitor seismic activity and detect tsunami threats.

The country also relies on Deep-ocean Assessment and Reporting of Tsunami (DART) buoys to track ocean movements and provide real-time tsunami data.

However, challenges persist. Muksin, a coordinator at the Tsunami and Disaster-Mitigation Research Center in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, said some monitoring equipment, including sea-level buoys, has been damaged.

Despite these issues, Indonesia’s core tsunami detection system remains operational, and the country has continued to upgrade its technology.

Furthermore, Muksin, who goes by one name, highlighted that Indonesia’s tsunami preparedness is strongly supported by local awareness, with coastal communities adopting better building practices and disaster responses compared to other parts of Indonesia.