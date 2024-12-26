TÜRKİYE
Defence cooperation with Syria vital for regional stability — Türkiye
Turkish Defence Ministry says Türkiye is ready to cooperate with Syria in combating terrorism, emphasising that terrorist organisations have no place in Syria or the region's future.
The Defence Ministry underscored Türkiye’s continued dedication to ensuring the voluntary, safe, and dignified return of Syrian refugees while maintaining its support for the Syrian people. / Photo: AA / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
December 26, 2024

Türkiye has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting peace, stability, and tranquillity in Syria as the country enters a new phase following a period of turmoil.

A statement issued by the Turkish Defence Ministry on Thursday emphasised the necessity of preserving Syria’s territorial integrity and unified structure while expressing its backing for the new Syrian administration’s efforts to establish a single national army.

The Ministry conveyed Türkiye's readiness to cooperate with the Syrian authorities in the fight against terrorism and reiterated that terrorist organisations such as Daesh, PKK/YPG and their affiliates have no place in the future of Syria or the region.

The Defence Ministry underscored Türkiye’s continued dedication to ensuring the voluntary, safe, and dignified return of Syrian refugees while maintaining its support for the Syrian people.

In this context, the ministry highlighted the potential for defence cooperation between the Turkish Armed Forces and Syria’s new administration, describing it as a crucial opportunity not only for the two countries but also for the stability of the wider region.

"We believe that Türkiye's advanced defence industry, extensive counterterrorism experience, along with its military, which serves as an example for many countries, will make a significant contribution to enhancing Syria's security and defence capabilities," the statement added.

Related'Provocations' by ousted regime led to protests in Syria – officials

Ongoing counterterrorism efforts

The Ministry stated that the Syrian National Army controls Manbij and Tishrin Dam, and claims of terrorist advances in these areas do not reflect the reality on the ground.

The statement also addressed ongoing counterterrorism efforts, reaffirming Türkiye’s resolute stance both domestically and across its borders.

Over the past week, Turkish forces responded to 72 harassment and attack attempts, including 17 incidents in Iraq and 55 in Syria, resulting in the neutralisation of 62 terrorists in northern Iraq and Syria. These operations have brought the total number of terrorists neutralised in 2024 to 3,021, the ministry said.

The Ministry of Defence also announced that two PKK terrorists surrendered to Turkish border guards last week. Security operations in northern Iraq also uncovered a cache of weapons, ammunition and supplies in a hidden hideout.

