Syria's new authorities have launched a security crackdown in a coastal region where 14 policemen were killed a day before, vowing to pursue "remnants" of the ousted Bashar al Assad regime accused of the attack, state media reported.

The violence in Tartus province has marked the deadliest challenge yet to the authorities which swept Assad from power on December 8.

The new administration's security forces launched the operation on Thursday to "control security, stability, and civil peace, and to pursue the remnants of Assad's militias in the woods and hills" in Tartus' rural areas, state news agency SANA reported.

The country’s interim government said earlier that deadly protests in Syria, triggered by claims of damage to a religious shrine, were the result of "provocations" by elements of the deposed Assad regime.

Protests erupted in several areas, including Hama, Homs, Latakia, Tartus, and the towns of Jableh and Banyas, after videos circulating on social media alleged that the shrine of religious figure Abu Abdullah Hasibi in Aleppo had been damaged.

Clashes broke out between demonstrators and security forces in central Homs and western Tartus provinces, resulting in deaths and injuries on both sides, with authorities introducing curfew measures in Homs from 6.00 pm to 8.00 am, according SANA.