WORLD
3 MIN READ
Russian missile brought down Azerbaijan Airlines plane: officials
According to media reports, senior Azerbaijani officials have confirmed rumours that the ill-fated plane was brought down by a Russian missile system.
Russian missile brought down Azerbaijan Airlines plane: officials
People commemorate victims of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash near the Kazakh city of Aktau, at a memorial installed outside an airport in Baku, Azerbaijan, December 26, 2024. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
December 26, 2024

Senior Azerbaijani officials have confirmed to Anadolu the validity of earlier media reports suggesting that an Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash near the Kazakh city of Aktau on Wednesday was caused by a Russian missile system.

This came after Azerbaijani media, citing government sources, reported that the preliminary results of the investigation into the incident determined that the plane was attacked by a Pantsir missile system as it approached the city of Grozny.

According to the report, the aircraft’s communication system was completely paralysed due to the use of Russian electronic warfare systems, which resulted in the plane disappearing from radars while in Russian airspace.

It added that the plane only reappeared in radars while it was in the area around the Caspian Sea.

The Kremlin has refused to comment on media reports.

But at a press briefing in Moscow on Thursday, spokesperson Dmitry Peskov urged everyone to wait for the end of an investigation launched by Kazakh authorities with the participation of a special task force from Azerbaijan.

"An investigation is currently under way, and any aviation incident should be probed by specialised aviation authorities. We need to wait for the end of this investigation. It would be wrong to build any hypotheses before the end of the investigation. And, of course, we cannot do this, and no one should do it," he stressed.

The official refused to speak about any aspects of the crash for fear of fueling rumours and speculations.

RelatedKazakhstan launches probe into plane crash as Azerbaijan mourns 38 killed
RECOMMENDED

In a separate statement, Maulen Ashimbayev, chairman of Kazakhstan’s Senate, urged against drawing premature conclusions from footage of the plane that crashed on Wednesday near the Caspian city of Aktau, warning that some are trying to benefit from speculation.

"These are speculations and unfounded statements. And it's wrong to spread such statements, it's unethical, and it's an indicator that certain people want to earn certain dividends for themselves in this situation," he said.

Large holes on the tail of the plane sparked speculation that it had been brought down by an attack.

The holes, visible in footage from the crash site, appeared to have been caused by weapons fire, in the view of some online commentators.

The Azerbaijan Airlines flight with 67 people on board travelling from Baku to Grozny, Chechnya crashed on Wednesday near the Kazakh city of Aktau.

In the crash, 38 people were killed and 29 survived, according to Kazakh officials.

Thursday was declared as a day of national mourning in Azerbaijan.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
Trump troop deployments in US cities cost nearly $500m in 2025
Gaza ceasefire's permanence requires full Israeli withdrawal, Palestine tells UNSC
US Fed resists Trump pressure, keeps interest rates unchanged
US lawmakers condemn attack on Ilhan Omar, blame Trump's 'hateful rhetoric'
No Trump reaction yet, but Bessent says EU 'funding war against themselves' with India trade deal
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces