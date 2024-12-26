For some people, faith deepens the beliefs they were born into. For others, it takes them on an unanticipated journey.

For Ismail Fenter, once Christened as Craig Victor Fenter, a Catholic priest from the United States, it led to the teachings of Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi in Konya.

“I feel Rumi summoned me here. His teachings shattered my heart, filling me with emotions beyond words,” Fenter tells TRT World. Fenter embraced Islam in 2006 after attending the annual Seb-i Arus ceremonies commemorating Rumi’s work.

Fenter was among thousands of people who converged in Konya in December to mark the ceremonies.

Becoming a Mevlevi dervish, Fenter adopted the name Ismail and now dedicates his life to sharing Rumi’s philosophy.

Before the conversion, a theological rift with Christianity began his spiritual quest.

“I was studying the Old Testament, and there was only one God. In the New Testament, it said something else, and I didn’t believe that. I left the church, and it was after that I found my way to Islam through Rumi.”

Transformative “Wishing Window”

Fenter’s transformation began in December 2005.

In the predawn chill of the Seb-i Arus commemoration, as he recalls vividly, Fenter found himself at the Niyaz Penceresi, or Wishing Window, near the tomb of Shams-e Tabrizi, Rumi’s spiritual companion.

“I wasn’t a Muslim yet, but I had learned enough about prayer to understand the Islamic way,” he recounts. He had been trying to learn about Islam in the US.

“Standing in a packed mosque while waiting for prayers, two men sat on either side of me,” he recalls. “One was Nadir Karnibuyuk, who became my sheikh. The other was Faruk Hemdem Celebi, the maqam Celebi of the Mevlevi order, who later became my Celebi.”

After the prayer, the Celebi led Fenter to the Wishing Window.

“It was freezing, snow on the ground. He showed me how to make dua, saying, ‘This is where we share our wishes with Mevlana.’”

Fenter approached the Wishing Window, unsure what to say.

“I just stood there, quietly and humbly,” he says. “Then it happened—I felt as though an arrow from Rumi shot into my heart. I was shocked and began to cry.”

"That moment changed everything. It was as if the universe aligned to begin my journey," he recalls.

In 2021, Fenter relocated permanently to Konya to deepen his practice and connection to Rumi’s legacy.

Now affiliated with the International Mevlana Foundation, Fenter teaches online classes on Masnavi, a collection of Rumi’s works, using a new English translation from Konya.

Every Friday at dawn, he instructs 40 students from diverse countries—including China, Canada, and Pakistan—creating an interfaith space for Muslims, Christians, and Jews.

Philosophy of unity and reflection

Fenter intertwines Rumi’s teachings with the essence of Islam, describing the Mevlevi path as one of surrender, service, and love.

“Rumi teaches that to change the world, we must first change ourselves,” he adds, framing his journey as a testament to Rumi’s timeless philosophy of unity and divine reflection.

“Rumi doesn’t just talk about love,” Fenter says. “When you immerse yourself in the Masnavi, you find wisdom that challenges and transforms you. This is where Mevlana speaks to me, whispering truths that pierce the heart.”

One metaphor that resonates with him is Rumi’s depiction of the nafs—the ego—as a stubborn donkey.

“Rumi says the ego is like a donkey,” he explains. “If you let it roam, it’ll wander off, eating weeds and getting drunk. It won’t do what you need it to do. You have to hold it by the neck and guide it firmly, even pulling it in the opposite direction when necessary.”