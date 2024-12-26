In the heart of northern Iraq, a symbol of resilence is rising once more. The iconic al-Hadba minaret of Mosul, a landmark destroyed by Daesh in 2017, is being meticulously restored, brick by brick. Its distinctive tilt, which earned it the nickname “The Hunchback,” is slowly returning to the skyline, reminding the world that Mosul’s heritage, and its people, will not be erased.

“It’s one of Mosul’s most important landmarks,” says, Ahmed Qasim al-Juma, an archaeologist speaking to TRT World.

The al-Hadba minaret, part of the 12th century al-Nuri Mosque, was once a beacon of Mosul’s rich cultural heritage. Built during the Seljuk dynasty by the Turkic ruler Nur al-Din Mahmoud Zangi, the mosque with its powder-green dome and its leaning minaret, became symbols of the city’s architectural beauty. “The architectural and artistic elements of the mosque, built during the Atabeg era, part of the Seljuk dynasty, reflect Mosul’s rich cultural heritage,” explains al-Juma. The minaret’s tilt, caused by centuries of environmental factors – including harsh winds and sun exposure – has long been a unique feature of the structure, but it wasn’t until 2007 that the tilt became significant enough to measure – bending eastwards at 2.53 metres.

The mosque and its minaret became even more prominent in 2014, when Daesh’s leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, declared a “caliphate” from the mosque’s pulpit. But by 2017, as Iraqi forces closed in on the city, Daesh demolished the minaret, along with much of the mosque complex, in an act of destruction aimed at erasing both a venerated religious site and a piece of Mosul’s cultural identity.

The destruction of the minaret became symbolic for many. As Omar Taqa, UNESCO’s site engineer, explains the restoration of the mosque and minaret is part of a wider effort to reclaim the city’s identity. “We asked Mosul’s people what they wanted,” Taqa says in an exclusive interview with TRT World. “Ninety-four percent said, ‘Rebuild it as it was—leaning, on the same damaged base.”

This overwhelming support for restoring the minaret to its original state reflects a deep connection to the city’s past. It’s a symbol not just of Mosul’s architectural history but of its resilience and hope for the future.

The mosque and its minaret have withstood centuries of environmental challenges, explains al-Juma, from north-westerly winds to sun exposure, and even bomb damage during the Iran-Iraq War. Despite its structural vulnerabilities, the minaret remained standing, a testament to the ingenuity of its builders. Al-Juma says, “It’s astonishing how it stood for centuries with no external support.”

In 2018, UNESCO, backed by $50.4 million from the UAE, launched a comprehensive plan ‘Revive the Spirit of Mosul’, to reconstruct the city’s heritage. The al-Hadba minaret, along with the al-Nuri Mosque, was a central focus of this initiative. As part of the restoration, 90 per cent of the original bricks, salvaged from the site, were reused to preserve the authenticity of the structure. New local bricks were incorporated into the interior to reinforce its stability. "The al-Hadba minaret has been [re]built as it was before, leaning, and also with the same inscriptions that were on it, and its height is the same as it was before the explosion – 50.75 metres," says Taqa.

But still several works remain, namely the internal plastering of the staircase paths, cleaning and washing of the bricks, and electrical works, “which are also major works," adds Taqa.

The project has also created more than 3,000 much-needed jobs, far exceeding its initial target of 1,000, contributing not only to the city’s physical rebuilding but also to its social and economic recovery.