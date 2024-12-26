France has handed over its first military base as part of the withdrawal of its military forces from Chad, the French and Chadian militaries said.

Chad's military chief of staff said on Thursday that the base at Faya-Largeau in the north of the country had been handed over and that it would inform the public about progress concerning the withdrawal of French forces from bases in the eastern city of Abeche and the capital N'djamena.

It said French troops had left in vehicles for the capital N'djamena, 780 kilometres (480 miles) to the south, without providing a precise figure.

"The handover took place in accordance with the calendar and the conditions agreed with Chad," the French military chief of staff said separately.

Chad last month abruptly ended military cooperation with its former colonial power and French troops began leaving the country last Friday, ten days after French warplanes left.

The move comes as Chad holds parliamentary and local elections on Sunday.

The French army had some 1,000 personnel in the country.

Related Chad ends defence cooperation with France, cites sovereignty priorities

French military presence in Africa

Chad's military said an Antonov 124 took off Thursday with 70 tonnes of cargo as part of the withdrawal.