Friday, December 27, 2024

1900 GMT — ThePalestinian Health Ministry in besieged Gaza appealed to the international community to provide alternative medical services for civilians after an Israeli raid on a main hospital in the north of the enclave.

The Israeli army raided Kamal Adwan Hospital, burning large sections and forcing patients and displaced civilians to flee.

"The hospital has been under attack since dawn, forcing around 350 health workers, patients, and civilians to evacuate at gunpoint,” Maher Shamiyeh, assistant undersecretary for Gaza's Health Ministry, told a press conference.

"The Israeli army set fire to the hospital buildings, including the engineering and maintenance building, the central laboratory, and the hospital stores," he added.

Shamiyeh urged the international community to intervene "to save what is left of Gaza’s health system and to provide alternative medical services for civilians in northern Gaza."

1920 GMT — Jordan, UAE condemn burning of Gaza hospital by Israeli army

Jordan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have strongly condemned an Israeli raid on the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza.

The Israeli army raided the hospital, burning large sections and forcing patients and displaced civilians to flee.

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry called the Israeli raid "a heinous war crime" that is added to Israel's ongoing crimes in Gaza and "a blatant violation of international law and humanitarian law."

1844 GMT — Israeli army claims rocket fired from northern Gaza

The Israeli army claimed it detected the firing of a rocket from northern Gaza which is under a devastating Israeli onslaught.

The Israeli army said the rocket landed in an open area in the Nir Am settlement, adjacent to Gaza, without causing injuries or major damage.

According to the Times of Israel news website, the incident triggered the activation of sirens in Nir Am area.

1840 GMT — UN 'alarmed' by ongoing Israeli attacks in Gaza

A UN official voiced concern over the ongoing Israeli attacks in Gaza.

"We are alarmed by ongoing attacks across the Strip that have left scores of Palestinians dead," spokesperson Stephanie Tremblay told reporters.

1822 GMT — Lebanon counts 8 more Israeli violations of ceasefire

The Israeli army committed eight additional violations of a ceasefire with Lebanon on Friday, bringing the total breaches since last month to 319, according to an Anadolu Agency tally.

Israeli artillery shelled twice the town of Aita al-Shaab in southern Lebanon on Friday, the Lebanese state news agency NNA said, without providing details about injuries.

Israeli forces also blew up several homes in the towns of Yaroun and Naqoura, while warplanes carried out air strikes targeting three sites in the forests of Qousaya in eastern Lebanon.

1522 GMT — France condemns storming of Al Aqsa Mosque by Israeli minister

France condemned a raid carried out by Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

"France condemns the visit yesterday of the Israeli Minister of National Security, Mr. Ben Gvir, to the Esplanade of the Mosques," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement, referring to the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem.

It added that such actions violated “the historical status quo of the Holy Places in Jerusalem.”

1455 GMT — Israel attacks facilities at Janta crossing on Syrian-Lebanese border

Israel confirmed air strikes on facilities at the Janta crossing on the Syrian-Lebanese border, claiming they were used to transfer weaponry to Hezbollah.

In a statement, the Israeli army said that its air forces “carried out air strikes on infrastructure at the Janta crossing on the Syrian-Lebanese border which had been used to transfer weaponry from Syria to Hezbollah."

The Janta crossing is located on the Lebanese side of the border.

Israel claimed that "Hezbollah’s Unit 4400 is responsible for smuggling weapons from Iran and its proxies to Lebanon."

1430 GMT — Israelis protest in Jerusalem, call for end to Gaza genocide

Dozens of left-wing Israelis protested in West Jerusalem, demanding an end to the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

The protesters held signs reading: "Stop the genocide; Stop ethnic cleansing; Stop the war now, and Stop the massacre," according to and Anadolu Agency reporter.

Israeli police forces were stationed around the protest, and officers attempted to disperse the crowd by confiscating the signs, leading to a scuffle between the police and protesters.

The Israeli left-wing group "Free Jerusalem," which opposes the Israeli occupation, reported that police arrested three protesters.

1400 GMT — Palestine slams Israel for torching north Gaza hospital

The Palestinian presidency condemned Israel's "grave crime" of setting fire to sections of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza.

According to Wafa news agency, the presidency said in a statement that the hospital provides services to more than 400,000 residents.

It said that the Israeli army’s act is a “serious and flagrant violation of international law, treaties, and conventions that protect the medical sector and health care workers during times of war.”

Separately, the Palestinian Health Ministry also condemned Israel's ongoing assault on Gaza.

1338 GMT — 11 Palestinians killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza City

At least 11 Palestinians were killed and several others injured as Israeli air strikes targeted two homes and civilians in Gaza City amid ongoing artillery shelling across the besieged territory.

A medical source told Anadolu that four of the Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike on a home in the Shujaiya neighbourhood.

Another three were killed in an Israeli air strike on a home belonging to the Harara family in the Sabra neighbourhood, said another source at the Baptist Hospital.

1322 GMT — British journalist union condemns killing of 5 journalists in Gaza air strike

The British National Union of Journalists (NUJ) has strongly condemned the killing of five journalists in central Gaza, describing it as an "outrageous attack" and a clear violation of international law.

The journalists, who worked for the satellite channel Al-Quds, were reportedly sleeping in a clearly marked broadcasting van when it was hit by an Israeli air strike near al-Awda Hospital in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

Photographs widely shared on social media show the van engulfed in flames.