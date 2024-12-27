UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed concern about the unrest in Mozambique, urging a peaceful resolution to the ongoing crisis, his associate spokesperson said.

"The Secretary-General is concerned about the post-election violence, which has resulted in loss of lives and the destruction of public and private property," Stephanie Tremblay told reporters on Thursday.

Guterres continues to follow developments closely, Tremblay said.

"He urges all political leaders and relevant national stakeholders to defuse tensions, including through meaningful dialogue and legal redress, refrain from the use of violence, and redouble efforts to seek a peaceful resolution to the ongoing crisis in a constructive manner, which is essential to the collective future of Mozambicans," she added.