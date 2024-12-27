WORLD
2 MIN READ
North Korean soldier captured in Russia-Ukraine war 'dies'
It comes after an earlier report that a North Korean soldier, deployed to support Russia was captured by Ukrainian forces.
North Korean soldier captured in Russia-Ukraine war 'dies'
This marks the first official confirmation of a North Korean combatant’s capture in the conflict. / Photo: AP / AP
By Rabiul Islam
December 27, 2024

South Korea's spy agency said that a North Korean soldier who was captured alive in Ukraine has died from his injuries, according to the Yonhap news agency.

"It has been confirmed through an allied intelligence agency that the North Korean soldier captured alive on December 26th has just passed away due to worsening wounds," the South's spy agency said in a statement on Friday.

Earlier today, the agency confirmed that a North Korean soldier had been captured by Ukrainian forces.

This marks the first official confirmation of a North Korean combatant’s capture in the conflict.

RelatedNorth Korea could send more troops, military equipment to Russia: Zelenskyy

'Breakthrough document'

RECOMMENDED

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said on Monday that more than 1,000 North Korean soldiers had been casualties and that Pyongyang is preparing for the "rotation or additional deployment of soldiers."

North Korea is also supplying Russia with advanced weaponry, including 240mm rocket launchers and 170mm self-propelled artillery.

Seoul’s military believes that North Korea is leveraging the war to modernise its conventional military capabilities through battlefield experience.

Meanwhile, North Korean state media highlighted strengthening ties between Pyongyang and Moscow, with Russian President Vladimir Putin lauding their defence pact as a "breakthrough document" and noting improved bilateral relations following talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in June.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
Trump troop deployments in US cities cost nearly $500m in 2025
Gaza ceasefire's permanence requires full Israeli withdrawal, Palestine tells UNSC
US Fed resists Trump pressure, keeps interest rates unchanged
US lawmakers condemn attack on Ilhan Omar, blame Trump's 'hateful rhetoric'
No Trump reaction yet, but Bessent says EU 'funding war against themselves' with India trade deal
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces
Europe, Canada and Japan condemn Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem