WORLD
2 MIN READ
Court hearings begin in South Korea for President Yoon's impeachment trial
Constitutional Court has six months to decide whether to remove or reinstate Yoon Suk Yeol, impeached over a failed attempt to impose martial law.
Court hearings begin in South Korea for President Yoon's impeachment trial
Lawmakers voted to impeach Yoon, 63, on Dec. 14 over his failed bid to impose martial law in the country. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Rabiul Islam
December 27, 2024

The Constitutional Court in South Korea has begun the first hearing of President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial, sparked by parliament's motion over his brief imposition of martial law.

Yoon’s representatives appeared at the top court, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported on Friday.

Lawmakers voted to impeach Yoon, 63, on Dec. 14 over his failed bid to impose martial law in the country.

Shocking the nation with the announcement of martial law on Dec. 3, Yoon was forced to rescind the order within six hours after parliament passed a motion against it that night.

The top court has six months to decide the case, while Prime Minister Han Duck-soo officiates as president since Yoon remains suspended from his duties.

RECOMMENDED

A police team is also searching office of presidential security service for CCTV footage of the compound.

Separately, parliament is set to hold a separate vote to impeach Han, the acting president, after he refused to appoint three Constitutional Court judges.

It will be the first time in South Korea’s history that a vote to impeach the acting president is held.

RelatedS Korea's Yoon again defies summons over martial law declaration probe
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
Trump troop deployments in US cities cost nearly $500m in 2025
Gaza ceasefire's permanence requires full Israeli withdrawal, Palestine tells UNSC
US Fed resists Trump pressure, keeps interest rates unchanged
US lawmakers condemn attack on Ilhan Omar, blame Trump's 'hateful rhetoric'
No Trump reaction yet, but Bessent says EU 'funding war against themselves' with India trade deal
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces
Europe, Canada and Japan condemn Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem