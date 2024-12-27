New York state will fine fossil fuel companies a total of $75 billion over the next 25 years to pay for damage caused to the climate under a bill Governor Kathy Hochul signed into law.

The law is intended to shift some of the recovery and adaptation costs of climate crisis from individual taxpayers to oil, gas and coal companies that the law says are liable.

The money raised will be spent on mitigating the impacts of climate change, including adapting roads, transit, water and sewage systems, buildings and other infrastructure.

"New York has fired a shot that will be heard round the world: The companies most responsible for the climate crisis will be held accountable," New York Senator Liz Krueger, a Democrat who co-sponsored the bill, said in a statement on Thursday.

Fossil fuel companies will be fined based on the amount of greenhouse gases they released into the atmosphere between 2000 and 2018, to be paid into a Climate Superfund beginning in 2028.

It will apply to any company that the New York Department of Environmental Conservation determines is responsible for more than 1 billion tons of global greenhouse gas emissions.