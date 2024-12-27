US citizen Eugene Spector has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for gathering genetic data of Russian citizens for the Pentagon, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has said.

The FSB stated on Friday that Spector collected and transferred classified biotechnological and biomedical information, including state secrets, to foreign entities connected to the Pentagon.

The objective of this data collection was said to be the creation of a genetic screening system for Russian citizens.

Last Tuesday, a local court in Moscow sentenced US citizen Eugene Spector to 15 years in prison for espionage, according to Russian state media.

Spector, who was born in Russia, was sentenced to 13 years in a maximum security penal colony by the Moscow City Court, bringing his total sentence to 15 years after accounting for an earlier sentence, Russian state news agency TASS reported, citing the court's verdict text.