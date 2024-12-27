As Syria embarks on its post-Assad transition, the Syrian transitional government has unveiled multiple cabinet members with academic backgrounds and strong connections to Türkiye. One of the most prominent figures is Syria’s newly-appointed Foreign Minister, Asaad Hassan al Shibani.

Appointed on December 21 to function under caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed al Bashir, al Shibani’s connection to Türkiye runs deep.

The 37-year-old holds a master’s thesis on ‘The Impact of the Arab Uprisings on Turkish Foreign Policy Towards Syria Between 2010 and 2020’, having graduated from the International Relations Department of Istanbul Sabahattin Zaim University.

Al Shibani had been pursuing a PhD at the same institution when he disappeared in November, leaving only a brief message explaining he would be “out of town for a while”.

That was around the time opposition forces had swept into Damascus to signal the fall of Bashar al Assad’s totalitarian regime after more than 50 years of dynastic rule.

Al Shibani’s thesis supervisor, Hasan Aksakal, was puzzled until the news broke.

“I just learned that my PhD student, Asaad Hassan, has become Syria’s new Foreign Minister,” Aksakal posted on X upon reading about his appointment.

Born in 1987 in Hasakah in northwest Syria, al Shibani graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Damascus University in 2009.

He was actively involved in the Syrian revolution from the very beginning in 2011 and played a pivotal role in establishing Syria’s interim government in 2017, according to an introduction published by the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ties that bind

Experts agree that the new Syrian foreign minister’s familiarity with Turkish culture and fluency in the language could amplify Türkiye’s diplomatic and societal ties with Syria.

“Shibani’s knowledge of Turkish and his shared history with the Turkish people will have a multiplying effect on Syria’s diplomatic relations and societal ties with Türkiye,” says Hamza Hasil, a researcher at the ORSAM Center for Middle Eastern Studies.