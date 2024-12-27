Azerbaijan Airlines said it was suspending flights to seven Russian cities, Russian media reported, after one of its planes crashed in Kazakhstan on Wednesday during a flight to Grozny, in Russia's Chechnya.

Russia's Interfax news agency reported on Friday that Azerbaijan Airlines would continue running flights to six major Russian cities, including Moscow and St Petersburg.

The Azerbaijan Airlines flight was traveling from the Azerbaijani capital of Baku to Grozny in Russia’s Chechen Republic on Wednesday when it crashed 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) from Aktau, located on the Caspian Sea coast, with 67 people onboard.

Kazakh officials said 38 people were killed in the crash while 29 survived.

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan both launched investigations into the accident.