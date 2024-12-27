WORLD
2 MIN READ
Azerbaijan Airlines halts flights to 7 Russian cities after deadly crash
The move came following the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines flight traveling from Baku to the city of Grozny in Russia’s Chechen Republic which went down near Aktau.
Azerbaijan Airlines halts flights to 7 Russian cities after deadly crash
Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan both launched investigations into the accident./ Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
December 27, 2024

Azerbaijan Airlines said it was suspending flights to seven Russian cities, Russian media reported, after one of its planes crashed in Kazakhstan on Wednesday during a flight to Grozny, in Russia's Chechnya.

Russia's Interfax news agency reported on Friday that Azerbaijan Airlines would continue running flights to six major Russian cities, including Moscow and St Petersburg.

The Azerbaijan Airlines flight was traveling from the Azerbaijani capital of Baku to Grozny in Russia’s Chechen Republic on Wednesday when it crashed 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) from Aktau, located on the Caspian Sea coast, with 67 people onboard.

Kazakh officials said 38 people were killed in the crash while 29 survived.

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan both launched investigations into the accident.

RECOMMENDED

On Thursday, senior Azerbaijani officials confirmed to Anadolu that the crash was caused by a Russian missile system.

But Russia's civil aviation authority, Rosaviatsia, maintained that the crash was likely caused by a bird strike which forced the aircraft to divert to Aktau. The plane had departed Baku for Grozny but veered off course over the Caspian Sea before the crash.

Kazakh authorities and Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev called for restraint in speculation, noting that bad weather may have played a role in the flight's diversion.

The crash occurred amid heightened activity of Russian air defenses targeting Ukrainian drones in the region. Public flight data shows GPS jamming in the area, further fueling questions. However, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reiterated that conclusions must await the official investigation.

SOURCE:AA, Reuters
Explore
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
Trump troop deployments in US cities cost nearly $500m in 2025
Gaza ceasefire's permanence requires full Israeli withdrawal, Palestine tells UNSC
US Fed resists Trump pressure, keeps interest rates unchanged
US lawmakers condemn attack on Ilhan Omar, blame Trump's 'hateful rhetoric'
No Trump reaction yet, but Bessent says EU 'funding war against themselves' with India trade deal
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces
Europe, Canada and Japan condemn Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem