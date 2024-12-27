CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Balkan Blues: Bosnia's ancient love songs earn UNESCO recognition
Sevdalinka, often called the "Balkan Blues," is a poignant musical genre blending South Slavic oral poetry with Ottoman influences, with roots dating back to the 16th century.
Balkan Blues: Bosnia's ancient love songs earn UNESCO recognition
Sevdalinka, often performed a capella or accompanied by traditional instruments like a lute, has been carried from generation to generation through performances at family gatherings. / Photo: AP / AP
By Esra YAGMUR
December 27, 2024

Every Friday, folk musician Enes Salman performs the Sevdalinka, an ancient form of love song from Bosnia and Herzegovina that this month was included in UNESCO's National Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Sevdalinka, often referred to as the Balkan Blues, is a melancholic urban love song dating back to the 16th century. It is a mix of South Slavic oral poetry and the music of the Ottoman Empire.

Salman is one of a few musicians who are keeping the old tradition alive.

"I have been playing and singing Sevdalinka since I was 14," Salman said before a recent performance.

RelatedBalkan Beats: Playing a new tune, from Japan to Istanbul

Sevdalinka, often performed a capella or accompanied by traditional instruments like a lute, has been carried from generation to generation through performances at family gatherings.

In recent years, novel interpretations of Sevdalinka by a few younger musicians have brought it to global audiences.

RECOMMENDED

One of them is Damir Imamovic, whose father and grandfather were famous Sevdalinka bards. Imamovic won awards in 2020/2021 for the European best album by world music magazines Songlines and Transglobal.

Imamovic promotes Sevdalinka internationally through his SevdahLab project, which drummed up support for the song's inclusion on the UNESCO's World Heritage list.

"I realised how little the public knows about the Sevdalinka genre and wanted to reveal the story behind that music," he said.

Zanin Berbic, 28, an ethno-musicologist who plays saz, a long-necked lute used in Ottoman classical music, says that Sevdalinka tells the story of Bosnia's history.

"Most of my days I spend either singing or playing Sevdalinka songs or reading or talking about them," said Berbic, who works as a custodian in the music department of Bosnia's Regional Museum in Sarajevo.

"Sevdalinka is my life."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
Trump troop deployments in US cities cost nearly $500m in 2025
Gaza ceasefire's permanence requires full Israeli withdrawal, Palestine tells UNSC
US Fed resists Trump pressure, keeps interest rates unchanged
US lawmakers condemn attack on Ilhan Omar, blame Trump's 'hateful rhetoric'
No Trump reaction yet, but Bessent says EU 'funding war against themselves' with India trade deal
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces
Europe, Canada and Japan condemn Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem