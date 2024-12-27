German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier announced his decision to dissolve the German parliament (Bundestag) and set February 23 as the date for new general elections.

Dissolving parliament “now is the right way,” Steinmeier told the press in Berlin on Friday.

“In difficult times like now, stability requires an effective government and reliable majorities in parliament,” he added.

Before making his decision, the president first held talks with the chairmen of the parliamentary fractions and groups but said he was unable to identify any new majorities in the meetings.

"That's why I'm convinced that new elections are now the right way for the good of our country," said Steinmeier.

There are many problems that need to be solved, said the president, referring to the difficult economic situation, migration policy, and the war in the Middle East and Ukraine.