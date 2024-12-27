Elon Musk wants to bring the fictional settlement of Starbase – a futuristic human outpost in space – to Earth by building a new town under the same name on a coastal strip in south Texas, home to his $350 billion rocket launch company SpaceX.

Incorporating a ‘company town’ in the US is a feat that few, if any, titans of industry have achieved in a century.

If everything goes according to plan, Musk will soon have a town for himself with its own police and fire departments and the SpaceX security manager serving as its first mayor.

Responsibilities like managing utilities, schools and hospitals – civil functions that SpaceX currently performs itself because of the proposed town’s remote location – will then shift to an “appropriate public body”, according to a letter that SpaceX submitted to Judge Eddie Trevino Jr of Cameron County on December 12.

Starbase will also be eligible for state and federal grants once it receives the status of a stand-alone township.

It will also be able to condemn any property within the town limits and reserve the right to keep away any business it may consider “undesirable”.

How Boca Chica became Musk’s homebase

Boca Chica, the area within Cameron County where the proposed town of Starbase is located, is a scrubby version of paradise at the southernmost tip of Texas, according to Walter Issacson, the writer of the eccentric billionaire’s authorised biography called Elon Musk.

SpaceX first set up shop in the area around 2014 by building a “rudimentary launchpad” as a backup to primary launch sites in Florida’s Cape Canaveral and California’s Vandenberg.

However, the rocket launch facilities mostly “gathered dust until 2018”.

Musk then decided to make it a dedicated base for Starship, the world’s most powerful launch vehicle designed to carry both crew and cargo to Earth orbit, the Moon, Mars and beyond.

Since the immense size of Starship would make it difficult for SpaceX to build it in the existing production facility in California and transport it to Boca Chica, Musk decided to develop a new rocket manufacturing plant in Texas.

Initially, there were only three “massive hangar-like tents” for the assembly lines and three “high bays” made of metal to accommodate the Starships vertically.

Musk retrofitted an old building on the property with office cubicles, a conference room and a canteen.

Given that the nearest motels were 23 miles away in Brownsville, SpaceX set up a trailer park in the proposed town to serve as living quarters for the roughly 500 engineers and construction workers.

But what really elevated the status of Boca Chica as Musk’s homebase was his nasty encounter with the state of California, a Democratic stronghold, at the beginning of the pandemic.

Musk showed defiance when California issued a stay-at-home order in March 2020 as the Fremont factory of Tesla – the world’s most valuable automaker and the primary source of his $468 billion net worth – was starting to produce a new car model.

Musk kept the factory open and challenged the county sheriff to make arrests. “I will be on the line with everyone else… If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me,” he said.

Even though Musk eventually prevailed in the fight against the state of California, the episode left him disgruntled with liberal politics of the Democratic Party, Isaacson wrote.