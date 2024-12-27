At least 69 people died after a boat headed from West Africa to the Canary Islands capsized off Morocco on December 19, Malian authorities said, as data showed deaths of irregular refugees attempting to reach Spain surged to an all-time high in 2024.

The makeshift boat was carrying around 80 people when it capsized. Only 11 survived, the Ministry of Malians Abroad said in a statement on Thursday, after collecting information to reconstruct the incident.

A crisis unit has been set up to monitor the situation, it added.

The Atlantic migration route from the coast of West Africa to Spain's Canary Islands, typically used by African asylum seekers trying to reach mainland Spain, has seen a surge this year, with 41,425 arrivals in January-November already exceeding last year's record 39,910.

One person died among 300 people who arrived on six boats on Friday on the island of El Hierro in the Canaries, according to the Red Cross.

Deadly route