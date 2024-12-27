WORLD
At least 69 migrants killed in Morocco shipwreck on route to Spain
The Atlantic migration route from the coast of West Africa to Spain's Canary Islands has seen a surge this year with record arrivals.
The Atlantic route, which includes departure points in Senegal and Gambia, Mauritania and Morocco, is the world's deadliest. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
December 27, 2024

At least 69 people died after a boat headed from West Africa to the Canary Islands capsized off Morocco on December 19, Malian authorities said, as data showed deaths of irregular refugees attempting to reach Spain surged to an all-time high in 2024.

The makeshift boat was carrying around 80 people when it capsized. Only 11 survived, the Ministry of Malians Abroad said in a statement on Thursday, after collecting information to reconstruct the incident.

A crisis unit has been set up to monitor the situation, it added.

The Atlantic migration route from the coast of West Africa to Spain's Canary Islands, typically used by African asylum seekers trying to reach mainland Spain, has seen a surge this year, with 41,425 arrivals in January-November already exceeding last year's record 39,910.

One person died among 300 people who arrived on six boats on Friday on the island of El Hierro in the Canaries, according to the Red Cross.

Deadly route

The Atlantic route, which includes departure points in Senegal and Gambia, Mauritania and Morocco, is the world's deadliest, according to migrant aid group Walking Borders.

In its annual report released this week, the group said 9,757 migrants died at sea in 2024 trying to reach the Spanish archipelago from Africa's Atlantic coast.

A record 10,457 people — or nearly 30 people a day 3 died attempting to reach Spain this year from all routes, according to the report.

The route departing from Mauritania, which has been particularly well used this year by migrants leaving the Sahel region, was the deadliest, accounting for 6,829 deaths.

Walking Borders blamed a lack of action or arbitrary rescues and the criminalisation of migrants for the surge in deaths at sea, accusing governments of "the prioritisation of immigration control over the right to life".

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
