North Korean forces are experiencing mass casualties on the front lines of Russia's war against Ukraine, with a thousand of their troops killed or wounded in the last week alone in the Kursk region of Russia, White House spokesperson John Kirby has claimed.

"It is clear that Russian and North Korean military leaders are treating these troops as expendable and ordering them on hopeless assaults against Ukrainian defences," Kirby told reporters on Friday, describing the North Korean troops' offensive as "massed, dismounted assaults".

The number far exceeds the figure US officials have previously provided.

North Korea's mission to the United Nations in New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and Russia's UN mission declined to comment.

Kirby said President Joe Biden would likely approve another security assistance package for Ukraine in the coming days.

US support