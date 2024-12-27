BIZTECH
Montenegro orders extradition of Terraform lab co-founder Do Kwon to US
Seoul and Washington seek the South Korean's extradition over a $40B Terraform Labs fraud that rocked global crypto markets.
Do Kwon was arrested in March 2023 while attempting to leave Montenegro. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
December 27, 2024

Montenegrin Justice Minister Bojan Bozovic has ordered the extradition of Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon, also wanted by South Korea, to the United States, the ministry said on Friday.

A South Korean national, Kwon is the former CEO of South Korea-based Terraform Labs, the company behind the TerraUSD, a "stablecoin" designed to maintain a constant $1 price, which collapsed in May 2022, roiling cryptocurrency markets.

After the Supreme Court determined that all legal conditions were fulfilled to extradite Kwon, the Justice Ministry concluded that most legal criteria favoured the US request so Bozovic signed a decree to send him to the United States and denied such a request from South Korea, the ministry said in a statement.

Kwon has denied wrongdoing. He also faces related US criminal charges.

His lawyers said that Bozovic had declined to deliver his decision on their request, thus violating their client's basic human rights , the right to defence and legal remedy, the Pobjeda newspaper reported.

Kwon and his company Terraform Labs were sued by the US Securities and Exchange Commission in February 2023 over the TerraUSD and Luna cryptocurrencies, which authorities have said caused about $40 billion of losses in crypto markets.

A stablecoin is a digital asset that aims to keep a stable price. Usually pegged to a currency, they are intended to be less volatile than other cryptocurrencies.

The SEC said Terraform and Kwon deceived investors about the stability of TerraUSD and how a popular Korean mobile payment app used the Terraform blockchain to settle transactions.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
