Montenegrin Justice Minister Bojan Bozovic has ordered the extradition of Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon, also wanted by South Korea, to the United States, the ministry said on Friday.

A South Korean national, Kwon is the former CEO of South Korea-based Terraform Labs, the company behind the TerraUSD, a "stablecoin" designed to maintain a constant $1 price, which collapsed in May 2022, roiling cryptocurrency markets.

After the Supreme Court determined that all legal conditions were fulfilled to extradite Kwon, the Justice Ministry concluded that most legal criteria favoured the US request so Bozovic signed a decree to send him to the United States and denied such a request from South Korea, the ministry said in a statement.

Kwon has denied wrongdoing. He also faces related US criminal charges.