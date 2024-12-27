WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN Security Council green-lights mandate for new Somalia mission
African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia to replace African Union Transition Mission in Somalia, whose mandate ends this year.
UN Security Council green-lights mandate for new Somalia mission
Ambassador James Kariuki, UK's deputy permanent representative to the UN, says this resolution "robustly" reinforces the Council's support to Somalia. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
December 27, 2024

The UN Security Council has adopted a draft resolution to establish the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).

The 15-member Council on Friday adopted the UK-led draft resolution with 14 votes in favour, and the US abstaining.

The AUSSOM will replace the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), whose mandate ends on December 31.

The draft text authorises Africa Union (AU) members to deploy up to 12,626 uniformed personnel, including 1,040 police personnel, to AUSSOM until 30 June 2025, and to complete by this date the realignment of all AU troops from ATMIS to AUSSOM.

RelatedSomalia-Ethiopia peace deal: Türkiye succeeded where world powers failed

UN support

RECOMMENDED

Ambassador James Kariuki, UK's deputy permanent representative to the UN, said this resolution "robustly" reinforces the Council's support to Somalia.

"It authorises AUSSOM to support Somalia in its fight against Al Shabab, strengthen Somalia's stabilisation efforts, and enable the delivery of humanitarian assistance," Kariuki said.

Somalia and Ethiopia both participated in the session. The countries have been at odds since Ethiopia struck a deal in January with Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland to use its Red Sea port of Berbera. Türkiye has been working to resolve these tensions.

Signed on December 12, the Ankara Declaration brokered by Türkiye marked a turning point in relations between the Horn of Africa neighbours.

In a joint statement, Somali and Ethiopian leaders emphasised that the Ankara Declaration "reaffirmed their respect and commitment to one another’s sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity".

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
Trump troop deployments in US cities cost nearly $500m in 2025
Gaza ceasefire's permanence requires full Israeli withdrawal, Palestine tells UNSC
US Fed resists Trump pressure, keeps interest rates unchanged
US lawmakers condemn attack on Ilhan Omar, blame Trump's 'hateful rhetoric'
No Trump reaction yet, but Bessent says EU 'funding war against themselves' with India trade deal
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces
Europe, Canada and Japan condemn Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem