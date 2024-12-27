Homelessness in the US has surged by 18 percent in 2024, according to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), marking the largest single-year increase recorded in recent years.

The findings, released as part of HUD's 2024 Annual Homelessness Assessment Report on Friday, provide a snapshot of homelessness on a single night in January.

The report revealed that a total of 771,480 people – or about 23 of every 10,000 people in the US – experienced homelessness in an emergency shelter, safe haven, transitional housing program, or in unsheltered locations across the country.

It estimated that 39 percent more people in families with children experienced homelessness between 2023 and 2024.

Children under the age of 18 were the group that experienced the largest increase in homelessness, with nearly 150,000 children experiencing homelessness on a single night in 2024, a 33 percent increase from 2023.

Black people, who made up 12 percent of the total US population and 21 percent of the US population living in poverty, represented 32 percent of all people experiencing homelessness, the data showed.