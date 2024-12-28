WORLD
3 MIN READ
Trump urges Supreme Court to pause TikTok ban
Trump's filing argues that the delay would give him the chance to pursue a political resolution.
Trump urges Supreme Court to pause TikTok ban
Around 59 percent of US adults under 30 years of age use the app and 63 percent of teens aged 13 to 17 also use it. / Photo: AP / AP
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
December 28, 2024

US President-elect Donald Trump has urged the US Supreme Court to pause a federal TikTok law that would ban the popular social media app or force its sale, with the Republican incoming president arguing that he should have time after taking office to pursue a "political resolution" to the issue.

"This case presents an unprecedented, novel, and difficult tension between free-speech rights on one side and foreign policy and national security concerns on the other," Trump said in a filing on Friday.

"Such a stay would vitally grant President Trump the opportunity to pursue a political resolution that could obviate the Court's need to decide these constitutionally significant questions," the filing added.

Free speech advocates separately told the Supreme Court on Friday that the US law against Chinese-owned TikTok evokes the censorship regimes put in place by the United States' authoritarian enemies.

Trump indicated earlier this week that he favoured allowing TikTok to keep operating in the United States for at least a little while, saying he had received billions of views on the social media platform during his presidential campaign.

RelatedTikTok Shop surges in popularity, raking in millions ahead of US ban threat
RECOMMENDED

Biden administration's argument

TikTok and its owner ByteDance are fighting to keep the popular app online in the United States after Congress voted in April to ban it unless the app's Chinese parent company sells it by January 19.

The Biden administration has argued in court that TikTok poses a national security risk due to its connections to China. Officials say Chinese authorities can compel ByteDance to hand over information on TikTok's US patrons or use the platform to spread or suppress information.

But the government "concedes that it has no evidence China has ever attempted to do so," TikTok’s legal filing said, adding that the US fears are predicated on future risks.

In its filing on Friday, the Biden administration said because TikTok "is integrated with ByteDance and relies on its propriety engine developed and maintained in China," its corporate structure carries with it risk.

Around 59 percent of US adults under 30 years of age use the app, according to Pew Research, and 63 percent of teens aged 13 to 17 also use it. About 52 percent of US adult users say they get news there.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
Trump troop deployments in US cities cost nearly $500m in 2025
Gaza ceasefire's permanence requires full Israeli withdrawal, Palestine tells UNSC
US Fed resists Trump pressure, keeps interest rates unchanged
US lawmakers condemn attack on Ilhan Omar, blame Trump's 'hateful rhetoric'
No Trump reaction yet, but Bessent says EU 'funding war against themselves' with India trade deal
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces
Europe, Canada and Japan condemn Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem